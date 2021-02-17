SuperValu make donation to Greystones Cancer Support

SuperValu Charlesland, raised a staggering €1,409.00 in their store for Greystones Cancer Support.

When asked how they managed to raise such a huge amount, Supervalu store Manager, Tanya McGarry advises:

“The donations were made at the till where customers could donate €2 at the end of their shopping, we also did bucket collections and staff donations”.

Tanya went onto say that “We chose to support GCS as it is a local charity and we in the store have all been affected at some time in our personal or work life by cancer and we are absolutely delighted to be able to give this money to such a deserving charity”.

Chairman of GCS Sonia Walsh Says:

“A huge thank you to all who donated to Greystones Cancer Support in Supervalu, Charlesland and to their wonderful staff who contributed towards this amazing amount of money.

The donation will be put to very good use as we endeavour to further develop the important work we do in the local community.

Thank you again for helping us help those affected by cancer, it is very much appreciated”.