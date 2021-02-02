Today is Groundhog Day

While here in Ireland we celebrated St.Brigid’s Day on the 1st of February, over in the USA today the 2nd of February they celebrate Groundhog Day (Yes it is real and not just a film).

Today at a snowy Gobbler’s Knob in Philadelphia, if Groundhog Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow it is believed there will be 6 more weeks of winter if he doesn’t spring will arrive early.

For the past two years Phil has not seen his shadow predicting an early spring.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, no crowds will attend the event this year.

You can tune in live this morning from 11.30 (Irish Time) by visiting groundhog.org

Groundhog Day was made famous by the the 1993 movie which starred Bill Murray and Andie McDowell