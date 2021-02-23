Virtual Challenge to celebrate International Women’s Day

International Women’s Day will be celebrated on Monday 8th March this year and to mark the annual event Arklow Town Team is hosting a Virtual 5km or 10km Fundraising Challenge.



The Challenge can be taken on by Anyone, Anywhere, at Anytime during the week of 8th to 14th March 2021. Proceeds of the fundraiser will be divided between Bray Women’s Refuge and an Arklow Town Team tourism project.



For the past number of years International Women’s Day has been celebrated in Arklow with a fundraising lunch, however due to Covid-19 restrictions this year a face-to-face gathering is not possible. Miriam Murphy of Arklow Town Team says, “We didn’t want this year to pass without marking International Women’s Day, which has traditionally been a time when we raise money for charity. This year Bray Women’s Refuge, who offer vital services to women and children affected by domestic violence, will benefit.”



Participants can Walk, Jog or Run their chosen distance and will receive a beautiful custom medal which will be posted out afterwards. Sign up at wwww.popupraces.ie or find a link on the Arklow Town Team Facebook Page. Participants will also be entered into a draw for 3 months membership of Coral Leisure Centre Arklow, kindly donated.



Arklow Town Team is made up of volunteers from community, business and the local authority.

A portion of the proceeds of this fundraiser will also go to a Tourism Project. Allison Ryder of Arklow Town Team explains; “tourism businesses have been badly hit as a result of Covid-19 and will need much support in the coming years to recover. Coupled with the fact that Arklow has huge untapped potential to become a tourism destination, the Town Team has begun to develop a new Tourism Brand for Arklow, with dedicated VisitArklow.ie website and social media channels launching soon.”

