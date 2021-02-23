Water outage in Ballycoogue

Irish Water and Wicklow County Council wish to advise customers supplied by the Ballycoog Water Treatment Plant that the plant has shut down due to a deterioration in the raw water quality coming into the plant from the borehole. This increase in turbidity (cloudiness in the water) has caused the plant to shut down which is causing outages for local customers.

Technical staff are at the plant to try to bring it back online but this is dependent on the quality of the borehole water improving.

Irish Water in partnership with Wicklow County Council will continue to monitor the raw water coming into the plant from the borehole and will get the plant back up and running as soon as it is safe to do so.

Irish Water understands the inconvenience when an outage and low pressure occurs and thanks customers for their patience while we work to bring the plant back online as quickly as possible. Irish Water and Wicklow County Council regrets any inconvenience caused. Our customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1850 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries they may have. For updates please see the water supply and services section of our website water.ie.

