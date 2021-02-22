Wet and windy weather on the way

The wet and windy weather is set to return this evening, MET Eireann have issued a number of weather warnings.

A 24 hour rain warning was issued this morning and is valid from 9pm this evening until 9pm on Tuesday.

Heavy rain on Monday night and Tuesday will lead to some river flooding and localised surface flooding. Rainfall totals of 30 to 50mm, higher in mountainous regions.

A Status Orange Rain Warning has been issued for counties Kerry, Cork, Waterford and Tipperary.

Forecast

TONIGHT

Cloud will increase through the evening and it will become wet and windy overnight with rain extending from the west. Rain will be heaviest over south Leinster, with a risk of localised flooding. It will become windy overnight also, with strong to near gale force southeast to south winds, reaching gale force on coasts. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees, becoming milder overnight.

TOMORROW – TUESDAY 23RD FEBRUARY

A wet and windy day tomorrow with further spells of heavy rain and the continued risk of localised flooding. Strong and gusty southerly winds, reaching near gale to gale force on coasts. Highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees.