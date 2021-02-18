fbpx

Wicklow contestants required for new TV game show

Loosehorse are making a fun new family quiz for RTE and they are looking for participants.

And, with one player in studio and the rest of the family playing along from home, this really is a team game!

You don’t need to be a hard-core quizzer either. If everyone in the family knows a little, it might be enough to win a lot… because we’ve got a top prize of €5,000 up for grabs!

So whatever your “family” is why not get in touch and find out more about taking part in the newest quiz on Irish TV!

To apply: loosehorse.submit.com

Applications are open now so please apply ASAP as limited spaces are available. 

** Teams consists of 2 adults and 2 children. Children must be between the ages of 9 and 16. One adult will be playing in studio, while the rest of the team will play from home. Teams must be members of the same household**

