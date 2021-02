County Wicklow along with seven other counties has been included in a Status Yellow Wind Warning for Saturday.

The warning was updated by MET Eireann this evening is valid from noon on Saturday until 6 pm Saturday evening..

Through Saturday afternoon and early evening, southerly winds will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65 km/hr with gusts of up to 100 km/hr.

Remember to drive carefully and walkers are reminded to keep away from Coastal areas and waterways.