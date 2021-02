County Wicklow is set for another windy night.

Wicklow along with Wexford and Waterford are included in the latest Weather Alert issued by MET Eireann this morning.

The Warning is valid from 11pm tonight (Wednesday) until 5am Thursday.

Southerly winds tonight will reach mean speeds of 50 to 60km/h with gusts of 80 to 100km/h, highest in coastal areas. Where winds are onshore there is a risk of coastal flooding around high tide.