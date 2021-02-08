Yellow Snow/Ice warning for Wicklow

County Wicklow along with nine other counties have been issued with a Yellow Snow/Ice Warning by MET Eireann.

The Warning which was issued this evening is valid from 6pm this evening until 6pm on Tuesday.

Forecast

TONIGHT

Tonight will be very cold with scattered showers of sleet and snow becoming more widespread. Lowest temperatures of -3 to +1 degrees with a slight to sharp frost and icy stretches forming under clear spells. Moderate to fresh and gusty easterly winds.

TOMORROW – TUESDAY 9TH FEBRUARY

Another cold and breezy day tomorrow, Tuesday, with further scattered showers of sleet and snow, but occasional sunny spells too. Afternoon temperatures of just 1 to 3 degrees, with an added wind chill factor in moderate to fresh and gusty easterly winds.