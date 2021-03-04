176 sheep reported stolen in Wicklow during 2020.

Wicklow Gardai are reporting there were 176 sheep reported stolen in County Wicklow during 2020.

In an effort to highlight this situation, Detective Sergeant Barry Turner in Wicklow has been in regular ongoing contact with the IFA in Co Wicklow to raise An Garda Síochána concerns with this type of theft, especially in the lead up to the Easter Lamb market.

The starting point, he says, is target hardening and encouraging farmers to use heavy duty locks and chains on their gates which would make the theft of sheep more difficult. Farmers should also count their flock as often as possible and immediately report any losses to An Garda Síochána.

D/Sergeant Barry Turner is also proposing modifications to systems currently being employed for tagging flocks. This will allow identification of animals at all phases of their life cycle, including the factory stage.

Superintendent Anthony Farrell, Baltinglass is fully supportive of the proposal of D/Sergeant Barry Turner in Wicklow. Superintendent Farrell says farmers can also do small things to make this type of theft more difficult, such as for example, branding each flock, with clearly identifiable markings. I would ask people living in rural communities to be alert to this type of crime and if they see something unusual or suspicious, please advise the local farmer and indeed An Garda Síochána.

Unusual or suspicious could be as simple as a trailer on farmland they don’t recognise. This is a particular type of crime where the culprit has a specific knowledge of animals but also access to transport to move them from fields.

The report comes on the same day the Farmers Journal reported that sheep with a value of €38,000 were stolen in the Valleymount area.

An Garda Síochána in parts affected by these thefts in Co Wicklow are monitoring the movement of all animals, especially sheep. Please be vigilant