2021 PURE Mile is now closed for entries

Due to an unprecedented number of groups entering the 2021 Pure Mile, applications of interest are now closed.

The Pure Mile encourages communities and groups living in rural areas to adopt a mile, or miles of road, and work together to keep these areas litter and rubbish free. Groups also research information about their local wildflowers, plants, trees, and animals. Other projects focus on the history and folklore, or the built, cultural, and social heritage of the area.



Special interest groups such as, walking groups, cycling groups, scout groups, businesses, and organisations, can adopt a mile, or miles of road, in the Wicklow/Dublin Uplands and help Pure to Clean Up The Uplands. Pure provide all groups with Pure Mile signage, Pure Mile bags, gloves, litter pickers and Pure Mile high-vis vests, and they also remove all of the rubbish collected by the groups.



Ian Davis, Pure Project Manager, stated;

‘The Pure Mile has been a great success and all credit goes to the thousands of Pure Mile Volunteers involved in the project. There are so many beautiful areas in the Wicklow/Dublin Uplands, and each one has something unique and interesting to offer. I would like to thank all of groups involved in the Pure Mile, they really do make a difference to the areas they live in, or recreate in, and the number of applications and interest this year has been amazing.’



Pure received an unprecedented number of entries this year, and now there are over 800 miles or roads, mountains, woodlands, valleys, and upland amenities, signed up to the 2021 Pure Mile Project. However, due to this high number, the project is unfortunately unable to accept any further applications.



Over 500 litter picks (individuals and family units, as per Covid-19 guidelines) have already taken place, with over 1,000 bags of litter, rubbish, and dumping, removed from the Wicklow/Dublin environment, all by thousands of Pure Mile Volunteers. Further clean-ups, anti-dumping initiatives, community projects, and heritage projects, are currently being organised for the remainder of the year.



All groups who enter the Pure Mile are invited to the Pure Mile Gala Event, and all receive a Certificate of Participation, a selection of Native Irish Trees, and all groups feature in the Pure Mile Calendar.

Registration for the 2022 Pure Mile will open again in November 2021. Further information on Pure can be found on www.pureproject.ie



TO REPORT DUMPERS AND DUMPING LO–CALL 1850 365 121

