5 Wicklow Schools to receive major funding

Wicklow Senator Pat Casey and Finance and Public Expenditure Spokesperson has welcomed the Governments announcement of the tender stage for a massive Wicklow School building programme which will see two new build schools for Carnew and Arklow and 3 major extensions for Rathdrum, Dunlavin and Kilcoole.

“This is excellent news for the large school communities in these communities throughout Wicklow. Since Fianna Fáil entered Government and have had control of the Education brief, the school building programme has been one of my priorities. I am delighted to see that Minister Foley has now advanced these projects to a crucial tender stage. Carnew and Arklow in particular will see new School builds to accommodate up 1000 students in Colaiste Bhride and 500 for Arklow CBS.

All five schools building projects will also include the construction of a combined total of 18 Special Educational Needs Classrooms which will ensure inclusion for all our school going communities. I will be continuing my work with Minister Foley to ensure that all of these building projects advance through the tender, design and construction phases. This represents a new era of investment in our Secondary School system in Wicklow and I am delighted for the hard working school communities in all these schools who have been asking for this investment for years.”

