A sigh of relief for unique historic site in West Wicklow

Fine Gael Cllr for the Baltinglass Municipal District, Avril Cronin, has welcomed the decision by Wicklow County Council to refuse planning permission for a Wind Farm on a site of great historic importance at Kilranelagh Hill, in the heart of West Wicklow .

Speaking on the matter, Cllr Cronin said, “The decision to refuse planning permission for a wind farm on a site of such historic importance is a huge relief to many who wish to preserve the local heritage of West Wicklow.”

“The site at Kilranelagh is an area of natural beauty and great historic importance. The site in question, known as the Baltinglass Hillfort Complex, has the largest cluster of ancient Hillforts in Western Europe. In this particular area around the Baltinglass Hillfort Complex there are some of the most historically significant sites with tombs, hillforts, graveyards and ogham stones”, stated Cronin

We now have the opportunity to ensure that this site is protected for future generations. Wicklow County Council is currently in the process of drafting the new County Development Plan for Wicklow and this gives us the opportunity to ensure that the importance of this area is highlighted in the plan and protected in the future.

“The Baltinglass Hillforts offer huge potential from an educational perspective as well as a tourism perspective. Our younger generation look at other counties such as Meath to learn about the History of Ireland and our cultural heritage. We have a great opportunity now for future generations, to learn about the great historic sites we have on our doorstep and experience Irish history from a local perspective here in West Wicklow. This unique area has the potential to become a UNESCO World Heritage site”, said Cronin.

Cllr Cronin continued, “While this news is welcomed, I believe that we now must look to the future and ensure that this ancient historic site in the heart of West Wicklow is protected and preserved “.