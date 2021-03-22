Áine O’Gorman launches Soccer Sisters Virtual Skills Hub

Republic of Ireland Women’s National Team footballer Áine O’Gorman and Rebecca Egan from Knocklyon United FC’s today launched the Football For All programme 2021 Aviva Soccer Sisters Virtual Skills Hub at Knocklyon FC in Dublin.

Aviva Ireland and the FAI have launched Aviva Soccer Sisters Virtual Skills Hub as part of Aviva’s Safe To Dream Team campaign. The programme will roll out specially designed skills for girls to take part in during the upcoming Easter break.

The free online skills series will be rolled out daily throughout the week commencing March 29th and can be viewed at aviva.ie/safetodreamteam.

Aware of the impact the pandemic is having on children with additional needs in particular, Aviva’s Soccer Sisters programme has worked with the FAI’s Football For All co-ordinators for the first time, to adapt the skills to ensure they are inclusive of children with additional needs.

Register here