Applicants invited for Community Monuments Fund grant

Groups and individuals throughout Wicklow are invited to apply for grants under the Community Monuments Fund (CMF).

The Community Monuments Fund was first established by the Department of Housing Heritage and Local Government in 2020 to provide investment in Ireland’s archaeological heritage.

Part of the funding is prioritised for local authorities, private owners and custodians and community groups for the care, conservation, maintenance, protection and promotion of archaeological monuments and the provision of any required measures to ensure safe access during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The total funding available nationally for projects under the CMF 2021 will be €2m. Closing date for applications is 12th April.

The core aims of the fund are the conservation, maintenance, protection and promotion of local monuments and archaeological sites. There are three funding streams aimed at enabling conservation works to be carried out on monuments which are deemed to be significant and in need of urgent support, encouraging access to monuments and improve their presentation and also to build resilience in monuments to enable them to withstand the effects of climate change.

The Department encourages project promoters to incorporate a traditional skills training element in projects.

The Community Monuments Fund three streams are:

1. Stream 1 will offer grants up to €85,000 aimed at essential repairs and capital works for the conservation and repair of archaeological monuments. (Total €1,000,000 available)

2. Stream 2 will offer grants of up to €30,000for development of Conservation Management Plans/Reports that are aimed at identifying measures for conservation of archaeological monuments and improving public access. (Total €550,000 available)

3. Stream 3 will offer grants of up to €30,000for enhancement of access infrastructure and interpretation (including virtual/online) at archaeological monuments (including COVID 19 public health measures). (Total €450,000 available)

Private applicants or community groups who are the owners or custodians of monuments may apply for help under the Fund.

Applicants should read the CMF guidance circular carefully and ensure that method statements and landowner or other consents are included as relevant with the application.

Applications should be returned by e mail to wicklowheritage@wicklowcoco.ie or by post, clearly marked ‘Community Monument Fund Application’ c/o Planning Section, Wicklow County Council, County Buildings, Wicklow Town by no later than 5 pm on 12th April.

Application forms and information can be downloaded at www.wicklow.ie/latestnews

For more information on eligible monuments visit www.archaeology.ie. All queries may be directed to Deirdre Burns, Heritage Officer, Wicklow County Council via dburns@wicklowcoco.ie.