Arklow RNLI launch to assist Fishing Vessel

Arklow RNLI launched at approximately 12.14pm on Wednesday to assist a fishing vessel in need of assistance following a Launch Request from the Irish Coast Guard .

The volunteer crew left their lunch and and within minutes of the request were aboard RNLB Ger Tigchlearr and underway.

In challenging conditions and rising winds and seas, The Allweather Trent Class lifeboat Ger Tigchlearr made its way to the reported position approx. one quarter mile Noth East of Arklow Pier.

Once on scene the casualty vessel with 3 persons aboard was located and it was confirmed that the vessel had lost propulsion.

A towline was established and the casualty vessel was towed back to Arklow where all hands came ashore safely.

New Arklow RNLI full-time station mechanic James Russell

Following the incident, Mark Corcoran, Community Safety officer at Arklow RNLI said:

“Whether you are a professional fisherman or a leisure boat user, We would like to once again remind people to Respect the Water and always wear a lifejacket and carry a means of calling for help like a marine radio, I’d also like to note that this our first callout of 2021 has also been the first callout for our new full-time station mechanic James Russell, so congratulations to James on his new role here at Arklow Lifeboat Station”

Advertisement

www.brassington.ie