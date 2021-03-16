Bake with The Little Baker for St Patricks Day

With celebrations confined to homes for St Patrick’s Day, Aoife O’Leary, owner of the popular local business The Little Baker, has decided to run a special live baking tutorial to keep the festivities going.

Since opening her business in February of last year, The Little Baker has been producing cakes, breads and other sweet treats that have become a hit across Wicklow Town and beyond.

Aoife has also been running a series of live bake-a-longs to help keep families entertained during lockdown. In her livestreams she teaches simple recipes that don’t require lots of ingredients, making it easy to get involved and an ideal experience for parents with their own little bakers.

“Baking is my job but most importantly my passion,” Aoife said. “My love for baking is something I will always want to share and these live bake-a-longs help me spread the knowledge and enjoyment of baking. It’s a great way to keep us all sane during this crazy year too.”

Celebrating St Patrick’s Day as well as the first anniversary of The Little Baker bake-a-longs, Aoife will be hosting a special live bake-a-long tomorrow at 2pm where she will be producing Chocolate Mint Whoopie Cakes.

If you’d like to take part, head over to The Little Baker’s Facebook Page now to make sure you have all the ingredients needed to create your very own St Patrick’s Day treats.