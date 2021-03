A body has been recovered following a search at the harbour in Arklow.

Emergency services including the Arklow Fire Services, RNLI and the Coastguard had been searching a section of the Avoca river after it was reported a car had entered the water on the South Quay at around 2am on Thursday morning.

They were joined by the Garda Sub-Aqua Unit and Rescue Helicopter.

The car was lifted from the water at 11.30.

Gardai are treating the incident as a personal tragedy.