Changing shelter for Bray sea swimmers

Green Party Councillor Erika Doyle is working to get a changing shelter installed on Bray beach, for the ever-increasing number of sea swimmers that enjoy a dip at this location.Cllr Doyle has a notice of motion submitted to Bray Municipal District for their April meeting and is hopeful it will get support from the council.

“Sea swimming is such an integral part of life in Bray. Even those who don’t or can’t swim themselves enjoy watching other brave souls enter the water for a rejuvenating dip. Swimmers have enjoyed the water a Bray for years, but the reintroduction of the Blue Flag in recent years and more recently the change in lifestyle due to Covid, has seen swimmers flock to Bray’s shore.

“I understand there are certain important issues to consider around the placement of a shelter, such as the flood protection aspect of the shingle, and encouraging swimmers to stay within the Blue Flag areas, but I think with imagination and willing, these can be overcome.”