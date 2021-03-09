Councillor calls for end to anti-social behavior at sports clubs

Councillor Pat Fitzgerald has expressed his annoyance at the antics of a group of young people who over the past number of weeks have been cycling through St. Gabriel’s cemetery in Arklow with the intent on causing damage at local sports clubs.

These youngsters have caused damage to a fence that borders the top pitch at Arklow Celtic football club and were caught on the grounds of another club in the area.

I have contacted the Gardai about the matter he said and they undertook to pay visits to the area .

Councillor Fitzgerald stated that in recent times different groups were attempting to gain access to sporting facilities, while the club themselves could not use the grounds due to the lockdown.

He went to say that it is quite annoying to think that anyone would use a graveyard for access to grounds which are closed to the public presently.

Councillor Fitzgerald has also been contacted by a number of families who have relatives interred in the cemetery in relation to graves being dug by dogs and dogs fouling within the cemetery grounds.

I am appealing to all dog owners to be responsible, keep your dogs on a lead and please pick up after them.

