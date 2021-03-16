Creative Wicklow staff putting the ‘green’ in Applegreen this virtual St. Patrick’s Day

Applegreen, Ireland’s largest forecourt retailer, is getting into the spirit of St Patrick’s Day with a special competition among its outlets nationwide to see which team can create the best online parade this Wednesday.

Accordingly, hundreds of Applegreen staff around the country have gone to extraordinary lengths to try and scoop the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. All virtual parades are to take place while maintaining social distance and following Government guidelines, with the main aim being to lift the spirits of both staff and local communities on our national holiday.

“We’ve been having great fun this past week watching our staff come up with some crazy and ingenious ways to celebrate St Patrick’s Day online,” says Joe Barrett, COO of Applegreen. “Of course, we’d love to be all together on Wednesday, but this is the next best thing and we hope it brings a smile to a few faces.”

During the past year of rolling restrictions, Applegreen has tried to go the extra mile for customers and communities, and the virtual parades are another example of the team spirit and togetherness the brand represents. Last month, a number of Applegreen outlets took on the ‘Jerusalema’ dance challenge but the St Patrick’s Day video competition takes the creativity up a notch.

“We’ve had some fantastic videos submitted as part of the celebration,” laughed Joe Barrett. “We’ve had parades around Applegreen forecourts, shops and cafes, we’ve had parades going through the car wash and we’ve even had St Patrick himself driving the snakes out of one of our stores!

“Once again, our brilliant colleagues have risen to the occasion in style and I think their friends, families and communities are going to love watching the parades from the comfort of their homes,” he added. “And needless to say, our doors will be open 24/7 on Wednesday, as they have always been.”

Applegreen virtual parade

The special Applegreen St. Patrick’s Day virtual parade can be viewed on all Applegreen social platforms, including: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, tomorrow morning, March 17th.

Advertisement

www.brassington.ie