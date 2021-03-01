Exciting Times for Tourism in Arklow with new Visit Arklow website planned

In years gone by, Arklow was a popular seaside destination for visitors. However, increased industrial development in the town, water quality issues and competition from other destinations have all affected Arklow’s ability to attract visitors.



The Arklow and Environs Local Area Plan (2018) acknowledges that work needs to be done to define and publicise the overall tourism and recreation product on offer, so visitors can be attracted to stay longer in the area.



Arklow Town Team has been working over the past three years to find ways to define Arklow’s strongest tourism offering and to present all that the wider Arklow district has to offer the visitor. In 2018, a Tourism Audit was carried out using Failte Ireland Tourism Destination Towns Guidelines, which highlighted the areas for future focus, including the need to promote better Arklows’ tourism offering.



In 2020, Arklow Town Team applied for LEADER funding for a new VisitArklow.ie website, which was successful, and the website build is now well underway. The new website aims to showcase Arklow as a maritime destination and as ‘Gateway to the Glens’. The new brand will see Arklow positioned as a welcoming seaside destination, where visitors can base themselves to enjoy a holiday filled with outdoor experiences on their doorstep, within the wider district.



Allison Ryder of Arklow Town Team says; “we’re looking forward to launching a new Visit Arklow Tourism Brand very soon, with dedicated VisitArklow.ie website and social media channels to support the promotion of Arklow. We are currently gathering content on all businesses, attractions and activities related to tourism. Once this process is completed, we will be able to put our best foot forward in time to capture some of the Summer 2021 staycation market”.



Businesses are being offered a completely free listing on the new website and Arklow Town Team urges any restaurants, pubs, accommodation providers, attractions, local food producers and crafters, and activity providers in the wider Arklow municipal district to make contact via the Arklow Town Team Facebook page or arklowtownteam@gmail.com, as soon as possible to ensure inclusion.

