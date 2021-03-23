Funding welcomed for Wicklow-Wexford Blueway

Social Democrats TD for Wicklow Jennifer Whitmore has welcomed the announcement of funding for the Wicklow Blueway. The announcement was made by the Minister for Rural and Community Development with €499,338 awarded for the Blue-light Blueway from Bray along the coast of Wicklow to Wexford.

Deputy Whitmore welcomed the announcement saying…

“Wicklow’s coastline is a huge resource full of potential but which has been underutilised. Since COVID there has been a renewed interested in our outdoors and recreational spaces and many people engaging in sea swimming. Under Level 5, people have had an opportunity to really explore the potential that our coastline can offer.

“The Council have put in a huge amount of work into this project and the significant amount of funding awarded to their application for a Blueway in this area is a testament to the work and planning the Council officials have put into this project.

“The funding will go a long way towards establishing a network of multi-activity recreational trails and sites linked with the Irish sea. I hope the funding will look at improving facilities along the coastline and facilitate access to activities and experiences which our coastal heritage can bring.

“Any future works to be carried out must however, take into consideration the biodiversity and wildlife along the coast. It is essential that development of the Blueway is done in a sustainable manner and I hope to work with Wicklow County Council on this development” concludes Whitmore.