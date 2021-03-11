Gardai appeal to public to help find woman missing from Tinahely (Update search has been stood down)

Gardai at Baltinglass are appealing for help in finding Mary Kavanagh, Mary left her house yesterday in Ballynamanogue, Tinahely 10/03/21 and was dropped by taxi at Aldi in Tullow, Co. Carlow at 5.30 pm.

Mary was wearing a red cardigan and dark coloured coat and dark pants. She is around 5ft 5 and of slim build with brown shoulder length hair. Her eyes are blue and she has dark eyebrows.

If anyone has any information, could they please contact Gardai in Baltinglass on (059) 648 2610 or any Garda Station.