Going green for St.Patrick’s day

With no street parades this St Patrick’s Day Wicklow will celebrate the national holiday virtually. 

Throughout the county landmarks such as Bray Bandstand and Townhall, Greystones Municipal Offices, Arklow town 19 Arches and St Patrick’s Church in Wicklow town will “Go Green.”

Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council, Cllr Pat Kennedy,  said:  “the celebration of St Patrick’s Day is important to us all.  We look forward to a time soon that we can mark these major occasions in a physical way”.

Chief Executive, Mr Frank Curran, stated: “At this time we would come together both business and family to celebrate our National Day.  We will continue to support our communities and businesses throughout Wicklow”.

The Wicklow community and our diaspora will have the opportunity to experience and connect with the very best of all things Irish this year. 

