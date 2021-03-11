Golden Eagle Kalin has been found

A Golden Eagle who has been missing for over a week has been found safe and well.

The Eagle named Kalin escaped from his enclosure in Newcastle last Wednesday.

Owner John Nugent had put out a nationwide appeal in an effort to find his beloved bird.

Sightings had been reported in a number of locations but Kalin could not be found.

But today he was found about 1 km south from where he went missing in Newcastle.

Speaking to Wicklownews John said ” I can’t believe I have found him, I found him south of where he went missing and when he seen me today he jumped straight on to my arm and would not let go, I even had to go through a ditch and he gripped my arm like he never did before, I don’t know who was more delighted him or I.

I want to thank everyone who helped look for Kalin, I was really overwhelmed with the amount of help I got from the public and all media not only here in Wicklow but throughout the country, I really can’t thank them enough.”