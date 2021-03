The owners of a Golden Eagle are asking members of the public for help in an effort to find the bird.

The eagle went missing from its enclosure in Newcastle on Wednesday and the last confirmed sighting was at 4.30pm Avoca the same evening.

He has Jessies (leather straps) attached to his legs, not afraid of humans and may respond to a human whistle .

If you have seen this bird or may have taken a picture contact.

086-2394417 or 086-8336953.