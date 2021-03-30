Government announces phased easing of public health restrictions

Your guide to the new changes

If you have received the second dose of the vaccine more than 2 weeks ago, you can meet with other fully vaccinated people from 1 other household indoors without wearing masks or staying 2 metres apart. This measure comes into place immediately.

If you have received the second dose, you have to wait 2 weeks until you can meet other fully vaccinated people indoors.

From 12 April

Activity Guidance Schools In-school teaching to fully return Meeting other households You can meet 1 other household outside but not in your garden or theirs Travel You can travel within your county or within 20km of your home if crossing county boundaries Construction All residential construction can restart as well as early-learning and childcare projects

From 19 April

Activity Guidance GAA Training for and playing of National Governing Body sanctioned and organised adult intercounty National Gaelic Games Leagues not including under 20 or minor competitions Elite sport High performing athletes, as approved by Sport Ireland, can resume

From 26 April (subject to prevailing public health situation)

Activity Guidance Outdoor sport Outdoor sports facilities can reopen (for example: pitches, golf courses and tennis courts, other facilities as appropriate) Outdoor attractions Outdoor visitor attractions can reopen (for example: zoos, open pet farms, heritage sites). Amusement parks are not permitted to open Underage sport Underage non-contact outdoor training and dancing in pods of 15 or fewer can restart Funerals Maximum attendance at funerals will increase to 25

Under consideration from 4 May (subject to prevailing public health situation)

Activity Full reopening of construction activity Phased return of non-essential retail commencing with click and collect and outdoor retail, for example: garden centres/nurseries Recommencement of personal services on a staggered basis Reopening of museums, galleries and libraries Recommencement of religious services on a staggered basis

In line with the plan set out in COVID-19 Resilience and Recovery 2021: The Path Ahead, the government has today announced the continued phased easing of restrictions for the month of April, to commence on 12 April.

After taking full account of the current status of COVID-19 in the community, and the public health advice, the government has come to the view that a widespread lifting of restrictions in advance of substantial vaccination would lead to unacceptable increases in infections, hospitalisations and deaths – and thus the very real prospect of having to, once again, reintroduce restrictions.

The better and safer approach is to continue with a phased easing of restrictions until a substantial level of vaccination has been achieved, and then reopen our society. The vaccination programme has entered its second phase, seeing a significant increase in the scale and speed of vaccinations.

As the vaccine programme is scaled up, people are encouraged to stay local and to continue to choose outdoor options over indoor options where possible.

From 12 April

The following phased easing of restrictions will begin on 12 April and continue through the month:

full return to in-school teaching

two households can meet up with one another outdoors for social and recreational purposes (this does not include private gardens). Any meetings outdoors should be safe with continued practising of social distancing and other safe behaviours. Masks should be worn in crowded outdoor spaces

travel restrictions will be relaxed to enable travel within own county or within 20km of residence if crossing county boundaries

all residential construction projects can recommence

Early Learning and Childcare and school aged childcare services will be added to list of essential services for construction activity during these restrictions to align with the current exemption to primary and secondary schools (where school building projects are progressing) and to allow important fire safety works to progress

From 19 April

Expansion of elite sports to include:

training for and playing of National Governing Body sanctioned and organised adult intercounty National Gaelic Games Leagues, not including under 20 or minor competitions

certain high performing athletes as approved by Sport Ireland, in a range of sports

From 26 April (subject to prevailing public health situation)