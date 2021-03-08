Join Network Ireland Wicklow for a virtual International Women’s Day celebration

On 18th March, Network Ireland Wicklow will host an evening to celebrate International Women’s Day 2021.

The keynote speaker on the night will be Health and Mind Coach and owner of Life Matters Now, Ashleigh Tobin. Ashleigh will talk about how our hormonal health can impact our overall performance and our profits.

Speaking about the session, Ashleigh explained: “As business owners, our health and wellbeing is our biggest asset and yet, we often treat our bodies poorly, tolerating or ignoring symptoms, dealing with the urgent rather than the important.

“Yet, when we look after our health, we benefit in increased energy, focus, clarity and stamina. This is especially important during our perimenopausal years when symptoms such as low energy, fluctuating moods, poor concentration and sleep disturbances can emerge due to hormonal changes that begin eight to 10 years before changes are seen in our menstrual cycle.

“If you’re aged between 40 and 50 years old, you’re being impacted. But rather than assume that’s simply life over 40, there are simple, effective ways of improving all of these symptoms and ensuring an easier journey into menopause and beyond.

“The session will cover how oestrogen impacts our life and what we need to do to turn up for ourselves to stay healthy, happy and well into our menopause and beyond.”

“For this special event, Network Ireland Wicklow will be collecting online donations via Eventbrite for their chosen charity Purple House. President of the group, Jean Evans, said: “We are asking for donations to help support the phenomenal work that Purple House do in helping people with cancer and their families to cope through tremendously difficult times; 100% of the donation will go to this charity.”

This is not the only event being hosted by Network Ireland Wicklow in the month of March. On the 8th of March, the national group will come together online to celebrate International Women’s Day, where the winners of Network Ireland’s “fittest branch” will be announced.

All proceeds from this event will go to the national charity partner, Focus Ireland.

The very popular ‘Lunch and Learn’ segments will return on the 24th March with The Speaker Coach delivering a masterclass in speaking online.

All details for these events and registration forms can be found on Eventbrite.com under Network Ireland Wicklow.

Become a Member of Network Ireland: To support female entrepreneurship in Wicklow, Network Ireland are reducing their annual subscription (for 2021 only), from €195 to €136.50, representing a 30% discount.

Benefits of membership include:

Access to the monthly newsletter.

Profile on social media.

Access to a highly supportive WhatsApp group.

Monthly coffee mornings.

Pitch in Person opportunity.

Monthly speaker events.

National mentoring programme.

Self-development with lunch and learn sessions.

Community and tribe to support you and your business succeed.

Access to national Network Ireland events.

If you would like to join, you can contact Jean at wicklow@networkireland.ie or NI Wicklow Membership Officer, Dawn Leane at leaneleaders@gmail.com for more information.