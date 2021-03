Wicklow fires services are attending a gorse fire on Scarr Mountain close to Roundwood in the Wicklow hills.

A large plume of black smoke could be seen for miles against the blue sky as the sun went down this evening.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

Last month fires gorse fires were started deliberately in Moneymeen close to Aughrim, Asknagap and Sugarloaf.

Gorse fires are illegal after March the 1st.

