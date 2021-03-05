Local Enterprise Office Wicklow, a haven of knowledge for food businesses and entrepreneurs

Local Enterprise Office Kilkenny is providing a Regional Food Starter Programme that Wicklow food businesses and entrepreneurs are being encouraged to attend. This is a four half-day course that will cover everything from an overview of the Irish food sector to the specifics of starting a food production business. This course takes place on 9th, 12th, 23rd and 26th March and is open to all start up food businesses and entrepreneurs.

Each day contains the following topics:

Day One: Ensuring your business idea is feasible

Day Two: Food safety and exploring routes to market

Day Three: Finance and product costings for a Food business

Day Four: Distribution, Branding and brand building

Places are limited and booking is essential: https://www.localenterprise.ie/Kilkenny/Training-Events/Online-Bookings/Regional-Food-Starter-Programme.html

This programme is focused on food and drink manufacturing, which excludes cafés, restaurants, or food service operation. If you are a business owner or wanting to set up the aforementioned please contact the Local Enterprise Office Wicklow to find about supports available for you.

It is assumed that those applying for Food Starter will have previously completed the Digital School of Food content material https://www.digitalschooloffood.ie/. The Digital School of Food is available to those with an idea for a food business in County Wicklow, run by the Local Enterprise Offices. The online programme is an e-learning initiative that brings producers from idea right through to start-up and grow stages. It provides food entrepreneurs expert advice and guidance, from their home, office or kitchen.

Entrepreneurs who complete the Digital School of Food are then primed to move on to take part in Food Starter Programme and subsequently Food Academy, which gives producers the opportunity to get their product on retail shelves.