Local suppliers to star in RTE ONE’s Catherine Celebrates Easter

With Easter comes the promise of warmer days ahead and so too with our food, as seasonal spring ingredients brighten our kitchens, so will the colourful treats such as home-made decorated cookies and the chocolate eggs. It’s a wonderful time of the year to celebrate and much needed this year. With Catherine Celebrates Easter, Catherine Fulvio will show us how to celebrate friends and family as she creates an Easter Basket stuffed full with tasty homemade treats, as well as using delicious products supplied by Irish artisan producers.

Catherine Easter basket makes a great gift idea for Grandparents, friends, neighbours or any family member and is sure to make the mouth water. Catherine Celebrates Easter will air on Friday 2nd April at 8.30pm on RTE ONE.

Catherine Fulvio meets three of Ireland’s finest artisan producers that are currently supplying us with unique and superb flavoursome choices. On the menu, Catherine will be serving up mouth watering Wild Mushrooms Risotto with Walnuts and Thyme followed by delectable Butterflied Leg of Lamb with Chimichurri served with a Pistachio, Carrot, Grape and Goat’s Cheese Salad and finally finished with a treat for all the family to get involved in charming Shortbread Easter Biscuits in shapes of Easter Bunnies and Easter Eggs.

“I’ve chosen some of my favourite foods that grace our table is here at Ballyknocken House. But I also wanted to celebrate the gift of giving so I am making a wonderful Easter basket complete with lots of delicious artisanal and local foods and the cutest home-made decorated biscuits, something to engage the children I think!”

“Whilst making Catherine Celebrates Easter, I was very inspired by the most talented of food producers and crafts people and I’m delighted to showcase Wicklow Willow baskets, stunning Floral Art and delicious Intelligent Tea and Clever Honey, all of which bring wonderful colour to the show and to our kitchens,” said Catherine Fulvio of the upcoming show.

During the programme, we will see Catherine visit the beautiful coastal town, Greystones in Northern Wicklow, to celebrate the power of the flower with Adrienn Eber & Marta O’Kelly of Floral Art.

Established in 2014, Floral Art is a hive of activity, full of flowers, colours, scents and creativity as Adrienn Eber and Marta O’Kelly are passionate about all things floral. They have grown their business to three stores in Churchtown and Knocklyon in Dublin and the original store in Greystones. Pre-pandemic they would have run evening classes in all things floral, as well as creating flowers and floral displays for individual clients, weddings, hotels and corporate customers.

Its here that Catherine learns some tips and tricks about creating stunning floral displays for your this Easter as well as how to make the most of your cut flowers. Adrienn creates a fantastic floral display for Catherine using a hand woven willow base shaped to look like a wreath into which she adds hand blown eggs, and moss she has gathered from near her home, as well as a natural twig display containing Irish eucalyptus, variety of foliage and twigs and willow as well as a colourful mix of spring flowers like Iris, Craspedia, Veronica, Lilac Roses, Mimosa, Alium, Mini Gerbera, Eustoma, were all used to create a natural looking design. Adrienn and Marta said the idea was to create a meadow feel and look but yet bringing nature inside the home.

“We had an amazing time working with Catherine, she was so interested in our floral world, and wanted to hear all about Floral Art. She made us all feel so at ease and inspired us. Mixing flowers, colours and food, will be a beautiful experience to the eyes and to the palate”, said Adrienn.

“We can’t wait to see what Catherine will bring together in the show. We love to work with nature and all the beauty that surrounds us and at Floral Art, we feel blessed to love what we do and as Julia Child says, ‘Find something you are passionate about and keep tremendously interested in it’”, she continued.

Catherine then visits the most delightful of treasure for all tea lovers, Intelligent Teas and Clever Honey where she meets Chef, bee keeper and herbalist, Freda Wolfe. Freda combines her culinary talents and herbal medicine training to create a range of tasty therapeutic intelligent teas. Inspired by the aroma’s, tastes and intelligent curative properties of hedgerow plants, Intelligent Tease are carefully crafted blends of loose leaf, organic and chemical free hers. Freda shows Catherine how best to blend teas along with introducing her to her bees.

Freda has Irish grown Single Estate and Wild Foraged blends. In the beginning she picked all the wild plants herself but now as the business expanded, she convinced Irish vegetable growers to branch out and grow wild plants. Nick Hill, Dranagh Carlow , grows Nettle, Marigold, Chamomile, Lemon Balm, Meadowsweet, Marshmallow, Mullein, Peppermint, Fennel, Rosemary, Lemon Verbena and Yarrow. The historic Killruddery Estate Gardens, County Wicklow, also grows the Peppermint for Intelligent Tea. The 4.5 acre high-walled garden is not only beautiful and bountiful, but the environment is lending a stately flavour to some of the Single Estate brews. Along with friends and family, Freda also continues to forage for ingredients.

Freda Wolfe said of the showing Catherine all things tea, “Tasting teas and talking bees with Catherine Fulvio, beside my hives in a field in Wicklow was a fun and memorable experience. I am very excited to see how she will incorporate my produce into her Easter fayre.”

Freda has been buzzing with the bees since her childhood on the family farm in Ballydehob, West Cork. She now has native black bee hives dotted around Dublin and Wicklow, producing limited amounts of ‘Clever Honey’. Freda was keen to play her part in the protection of these pollinators, and is a member of both the Dublin Beekeepers Association and the Native Irish Honey Bee Society.

Finally Catherine stops off at Brockagh in the glacial valley of Glendalogh in County Wicklow to meet with husband and wife, Aoife Patterson and Pat Reid of Wicklow Willow. A small company which offers a range of traditional basketry products and willow weaving courses. Aoife and Pat show Catherine their wonderful and varied baskets which look fabulous but have real uses and as well as some of Pat’s stunning willow garden decorations both making ‘eggscellent’ easter gifts. Catherine is shown the intricacies of the wonderful art of willow basket weaving and Aoife takes Catherine thru all the steps she too when creating Catherine’s Wicklow willow hand woven Easter basket. Pat Reid of Wicklow Willow said of the experience, “Working with Catherine was a wonderful experience – she was so engaged, curious and quick to understand the basics of how we produce baskets. Her love for cooking is mirrored in her passion for presentation of good food and we look forward to seeing how she uses our Easter Basket to present her host of goodies!”

At the end of the show, Catherine packs and fills her Easter basket which is now bursting with her homemade treats, as well as the delicious products supplied by the irish artisan producers she met during the episode.

Sponsors Belling, said of their association with this exciting new series, “Another Easter in lockdown doesn’t faze us now that we have Catherine’s fabulous Easter dishes to make for an Easter Sunday feast. What’s better is that Catherine cooked them all using Belling appliances! We cannot wait to see what’s in store on Catherine Celebrates Easter.” said Darren Quinn Belling Sales Manager.

Catherine Celebrates Easter will air on RTE ONE on Friday 2nd April at 8.30pm

Twitter: Catherine Celebrates Easter (@TLHwithCFulvio)

Facebook: Catherine Celebrates Easter

Instagram: catherinecelebrateseaster ( Catherine Celebrates Easter)

hashtag for the show: #catherinecelebrates

Catherine Fulvio Twitter: @cfulvio

Belling Facebook: Belling Ireland (@bellingireland)