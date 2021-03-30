Matt Forkin elected President of Wicklow Town & District Chamber of Commerce

Wicklow businessman Matt Forkin has been elected President of Wicklow Town and District Chamber of Commerce for 2021.

Founder and Managing Director of REA Forkin Estate Agents, Matt has developed and expanded his business in Wicklow Town and Bray during the past 12 years. A native of Wicklow Town, Matt attended De la Salle College and was also involved in a variety of local sports clubs including Wicklow Rugby Club, Wicklow Swimming Club and Blainroe Golf Club, where he is still an active member.

Matt has been a member of the Chamber of Commerce since 2013 and a member of the Chamber Council since 2016. He has served on numerous Chamber committees including the IT committee that developed the Wicklowtown.ie website that was launched in 2019.

New Ways of Doing Business

Addressing the Chamber’s Annual General Meeting on Tuesday 23rd March, Matt spoke of the stark realities faced by many businesses this year as they sought to adapt to the ever-changing Covid landscape but sounded a positive note as he highlighted the Chamber’s focus for the year ahead:

“Our goal remains to assist and support our members as we navigate the road to reopening our economy and uncover the new ways of doing business in an increasingly digital era, without losing the essence of what is truly local.”

Supporting Local Enterprise

Matt offered his thanks for the manner in which the people of Wicklow showed their support for local enterprise over the past twelve months, citing it as key to ensuring the long-term viability of the local business community.

“People really rowed in behind one another and it is great to see such positivity, community and sense of common purpose in challenging times like these.”

In closing the meeting, he also paid tribute to outgoing President, Rosie Cooney and the Chamber Council for their dedication over the past year and shared his gratitude for being entrusted with the Presidency stating he would continue to champion local business during a busy year ahead.