Meet the Avon Motors Hyundai Heroes

Avon Motors in Rathdrum are celebrating 25 years as the main Hyundai dealer in County Wicklow.

Recently they went in search of a Avon Motors Rathdrum Hyundai Hero in association with East Coast FM and ended up with two, Luca Nolan (13) from Roundwood and May Kenna (89) from Moneystown.

Both walked away with a One-For-All Voucher for €500.

Avon Motors, Rathdrum Hyundai Hero Luca Nolan from Roundwood

Luca was diagnosed with lymphoma in October 2020 after he had just started secondary school in September.

During the summer of 2020, a lump formed on Luca’s neck. Trips to doctors and specialists, Luca’s diagnosis was finally confirmed.

He was transferred to Crumlin Hospital where he has undergone chemotherapy and a lot of scans and tests. Luca has responded really well to treatment.

He wanted to give something back to Crumlin Hospital so he decided to sell Christmas tree’s, crafts and goodies. Two weekends in December him and his family embarked on this fundraiser. He raised €12,392.95.

Presentation college in Bray and Roundwood N. S. also did a ‘Wear a Christmas Jumper’ day and also contributed.

His cousin Piaras Morris, Also organised a head shave to help Luca with losing his hair. He along with three other cousins, Matt, John, Paul and Eanna, two friends, Eoghan and Darragh, Dad Shay and barber Stephen shaved their heads along with Luca. €11,116 was raised. Crumlin Hospital received a combined total of €23,508.95.

Denis Carter of Avon Motors, Rathdrum with May Kenna from Moneystown who was one of the Avon Motors Hyundai Heroes.

May Kenna made the national news after her video doing the Jerusalema dance challenge went viral.

May racked up almost a million views.

Denis Carter of Avon Motors said ” We got a great response from the people of Wicklow and such was the response we decided to have two heroes, I would like to thank both the people who were nominated and the people who nominated them.”

