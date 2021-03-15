Mixed reaction to Urban Regeneration Funding in Wicklow

There has been a mixed reaction by local representatives to the announcement of the Urban Regeneration Funding in County Wicklow.

Wicklow County Council had sought funding for projects for the South Quay in Arklow, the North Quay in Wicklow town and the Bray harbour.

Bray harbour was the only successful project in Wicklow receiving a €7.14m investment.

This project focuses on the regeneration of the Bray Harbour Area and releasing various sites for future development through a series of integrated elements. The overall vision is to re-imagine and regenerate the strategically located waterfront area of Bray; to increase economic activity, amenity, and connectivity to public transport, the sea-front and esplanade. The aim is to deliver a vibrant public amenity that will be of great benefit to residents and visitors alike. Works envisaged include:

Amenity and Public Realm – extension of amenity areas, improvement of streetscape, parking, cycle provision and sporting facilities

Promenade Board Walk – linking the promenade with the harbour

Cycle Bridge – to relieve a pinch point at the Dargle Bridge crossing

Relocation of boat storage to the north of the harbour

Representatives in the North of the county which includes all 5 TD’s have welcomed the investment in Bray.

In the South of the county local representatives have welcomed the funding for Bray but have voiced disappointment at lack of funding for Arklow and Wicklow.