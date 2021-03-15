fbpx

Mixed reaction to Urban Regeneration Funding in Wicklow

There has been a mixed reaction by local representatives to the announcement of the Urban Regeneration Funding in County Wicklow.

Wicklow County Council had sought funding for projects for the South Quay in Arklow, the North Quay in Wicklow town and the Bray harbour.

Bray harbour was the only successful project in Wicklow receiving a €7.14m investment.

This project focuses on the regeneration of the Bray Harbour Area and releasing various sites for future development through a series of integrated elements. The overall vision is to re-imagine and regenerate the strategically located waterfront area of Bray; to increase economic activity, amenity, and connectivity to public transport, the sea-front and esplanade.  The aim is to deliver a vibrant public amenity that will be of great benefit to residents and visitors alike. Works envisaged include:

  • Amenity and Public Realm – extension of amenity areas, improvement of streetscape, parking, cycle provision and sporting facilities
  • Promenade Board Walk – linking the promenade with the harbour
  • Cycle Bridge  – to relieve a pinch point at the Dargle Bridge crossing
  • Relocation of boat storage to the north of the harbour

Representatives in the North of the county which includes all 5 TD’s have welcomed the investment in Bray.

In the South of the county local representatives have welcomed the funding for Bray but have voiced disappointment at lack of funding for Arklow and Wicklow.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

Related Articles

Public Consultation period for the Masterplan for Glendalough and WMNP extended

Going green for St.Patrick’s day

Arklow RNLI launch to assist Fishing Vessel

2021 PURE Mile is now closed for entries

Close to €2M secured for Irish/Welsh Tourist Project

Six ways to celebrate St Patrick’s Day in Bray

Please contact us for use of this image