Murt’s brings unique street food offering to Arklow’s South Quay

Local chef Eoin Murtagh has turned his COVID 19 blues into an opportunity when he opens Murt’s on South Quay this Wednesday 24th March at 10am. Eoin worked as a chef in Vodafone for a number of years where he was revered for his super lunch menus winning chef and restaurant of the year out of 250 office locations.

Unfortunately for Eoin remote working negated the need for an onsite chef and like many others he was a victim of COVID 19 losing his job soon after the first lockdown in 2020. Unsurprisingly other chef jobs were hard to come by during the pandemic so Eoin set about looking at other opportunities.

Eoin had a passion for street food. He is also a local musician and sportsperson with Avoca GAA Club in his spare time and is well known in the Arklow and Avoca areas. For that reason he was keen to bring a Street food offering to the local area. It was really a question of when and where.

A space became available beside the Arklow lifeboat station on South Quay and Eoin took the opportunity. Walkers making the now busy route to the Roadstone Cliff Walk may have observed developments in recent weeks as Eoin and his band of voluntary helpers have successfully transformed what was an abandoned site into a fashionable Street food location.

Aptly name “Murt’s”, food will be prepared on site from an Airstream van with cash and card payments accepted. As an outdoor vendor Murt’s is not confined by COVID 19 restrictions however for now during level 5 restrictions customers cannot dine on site.

However this something that will change once restrictions ease as Murt’s will become an outdoor space where customers can chill out and enjoy the best of street food.

Murt’s is due to open this Wednesday, March 24th on South Quay Arklow from 10 – 4pm Wednesday to Friday and 9.30 – 4.pm Saturday and Sunday . There will be a range of fab breakfasts available plus some unique street food themed lunch offerings. All done with a Murt’s twist! For more details visit www.facebook.com/murtsfamilyfoodmusic.

