New scheme launched to increase outdoor dining capacity in Wicklow

A new scheme delivered in partnership between Fáilte Ireland and Wicklow County Council will help tourism and hospitality businesses in Wicklow to develop and increase their outdoor seating capacity.

Funding allocated under the scheme will also enable Local Authorities to develop permanent outdoor public dining spaces in towns and urban centres across the country, similar to those that exist in various European cities.

Councillor Avril Cronin said: “Earlier this week, government launched a new policy entitled Our Rural Future, the most ambitious and transformational policy for rural development in decades.

“Developing outdoor dining and socialising spaces will help to improve the vibrancy of our towns across Wicklow and bring them more in line with the European model. This is a key commitment in our new policy.

“Today’s announcement regarding the new Outdoor Dining Scheme has two aims. It will enable individual tourism and hospitality businesses to increase their dining and seating capacity in the short-term and will also create a long-term strategy for our local authority to develop appropriate, permanent, weatherproofed outdoor dining infrastructure in Wicklow.

“This will support jobs and businesses and transform appropriate outdoor spaces across Wicklow as welcoming, vibrant places that will help support economic recovery.”