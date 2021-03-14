Public Consultation period for the Masterplan for Glendalough and WMNP extended

The Public Consultation period for the Masterplan for Glendalough and Wicklow Mountains National Park has been extended to 26th March.



Cllr Pat Kennedy, Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council, welcomed the decision to extend the initial stakeholder engagement for the Masterplan for Glendalough and the Wicklow Mountains National Park saying: We want to give the maximum number of people the opportunity to engage with this process because this project has the potential to greatly enhance our tourism offering, while adding to the amenity of the area for local residents. Consultation is particularly challenging given the Level 5 restrictions.”

He encouraged members of the community to go on to Wicklow.ie or to pick up an information pack from McCoy’s of Laragh in order to familiarise themselves with the issues and said they could complete the online questionnaire or simply respond via email.

Requests for meetings can be facilitated by contacting Wicklow@paulhogarth.com.

The aim of the Masterplan is to improve the visitor experience in County Wicklow. Following the public consultation, Fáilte Ireland along with the OPW, NPWS, Coillte and National Monuments Service, will review the responses and use them to shape draft proposals. The proposals will then be reviewed with Wicklow County Council and be the focus for a further period of public engagement that will inform refinement prior to finalisation.

