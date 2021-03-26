Refurbishment work on former Wicklow District Hospital is completed

Wicklow Sinn Féin TD John Brady has welcomed confirmation from the HSE that refurbishment works of the former Wicklow District Hospital in Wicklow Town are complete and that it is intended on reopening the 18 bedded short stay facility for older people in June.

Deputy Brady said “The news that the former Wicklow District Hospital will reopen in June is positive news. This comes following the completion of refurbishment works at the premises. The HSE have informed me that the intention is that the refurbished premises will be opened as Wicklow Community Nursing Unit. The Unit will be an 18 bedded short stay facility for the rehabilitation and convalescence of older persons who may require additional support following an acute hospital stay. It will also provide short term respite for older persons living in the community.”

“The HSE are currently engaged in a campaign to recruit nursing and care staff and that process is currently being completed. It is intended to induct and train staff during the month of May to allow for first admissions to Wicklow Community Nursing Unit in June 2021.”

“In 2010 Wicklow District Hospital closed down, this was despite a massive community campaign to try keep it open. Ultimately it was a political decision of the then Fianna Fáil/Green government that allowed the hospital to close. They hid behind a report from HIQA which showed that minor works were needed in the hospital. Evidence was shown at the time that the work could be done quickly and economically to ensure the hospital could remain open, this reopening shows that we were right in 2010 in our opposition to the closure.”

“Work is also currently underway to refresh the former Wicklow Day Services building on Glenside Road, which had been used for Community Covid Testing and a Community Assessment Hub until recent weeks. The HSE have advised me that as restrictions are lifted for older persons attending community services, they will gradually reopen the Day Services as it is deemed safe to do so with all infection prevention controls in place.”

“I look forward to the reopening of the former Wicklow District Hospital and I will continue to work with the HSE to see services further expanded to meet the needs of the community of Wicklow Town.”