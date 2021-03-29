Roadstone walk an asset to Arklow and the County

On a recent visit to Arklow the Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council Councillor Pat Kennedy took the opportunity to see the improvements that have taken place to the walk that runs from the Cove at the south beach to the Nuns beach.

The Cathaoirleach stated the works are a huge asset to the area, and I have to say while I had heard of how beautiful the walk was, it is not until I walked it myself that beautiful is no slip word. The views are amazing to the south you can see as far as Mount Leinster, to the west there are amazing views of the Wicklow Hills and Lugnaquilla it is breathtaking, it is hard to believe you are on the east coast of Ireland, while walking I met many pedestrians who expressed their delight at the works.

Councillor Kennedy was accompanied by Councillor Pat Fitzgerald who stated he was delighted by the works carried out to date and expressed the hope that further works will be carried out into the future which will further the general area and attract more people to the town.

Councillor Fitzgerald stated that when the 5kms limit is lifted and when we live in safer times the impact of the walks will be huge for Arklow.

Both councillors undertook to keep in contact with Roadstone and interested parties into the future.