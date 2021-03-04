Roundwood and District Athletic Club receive 5k from Texaco

Roundwood and District Athletic Club is to receive EUR5,000 funding under the Texaco Support for Sport initiative launched last September by Valero Energy (Ireland) Limited, the company that markets fuel in Ireland under the Texaco brand.

Open to sports clubs across the 26-counties, irrespective of sporting discipline, size, membership, age, cultural appeal or gender, the initiative saw a fund of EUR130,000 being made available by Valero for distribution in equal amounts of EUR5,000 to successful applicants chosen on a county-by-county basis.

Congratulating the club on its success, James Twohig, Director of Ireland Operations, Valero Energy (Ireland) Limited said, “A feature evident in almost all applications was the pressure felt by clubs in the current circumstances to expand their role within their local communities with increased membership demands and the need for extra equipment and improved facilities.”

“The purpose of our initiative is to help clubs to overcome these obstacles so that they can continue to remain active and at the very heart of their local communities. This is why we believe our initiative has been so warmly welcomed by sports clubs nationwide in its launch year,” he added.

Located in the Wicklow Mountains, in Ireland’s highest village, the club was established in 1991 and has over 100 members. One of almost 400 clubs countrywide to make application under the scheme, it is operated on a voluntary basis catering for children age 6 to 18 with a social running club for adults.

The €5,000 award made to Roundwood and District Athletic Club under the Texaco Support for Sport initiative will be used to purchase new sporting equipment such as high jump mats, shot putt and javelins. A longer-term plan includes the development of a 100-metre track, jumping and throwing area and clubhouse.

Overseeing the adjudication process was Texaco Support for Sport ambassador, acclaimed broadcaster and former Irish rugby international, Donncha O’Callaghan. Commenting, he described the Roundwood club as ‘a really worthy winner’ viewing it as ‘a fabulous amenity to have in the Wicklow Mountains’.