Saint Joseph’s a part of national documentary about Dementia

Saint Joseph’s Shankill was delighted to be invited to take part in a Virgin Media One documentary about dementia which aired at 8pm Sunday 28th March.

The programme followed the presenter Martin King’s personal story of his mother’s experience with living with dementia. Martin took the viewers on an emotional journey as he spoke with others who were both living with dementia or caring for someone they loved with the illness. He came to Saint Joseph’s to witness the person centred care emotional care that Saint Joseph’s is renowned for himself.

Martin chatted with Director of Nursing Norma Sheehan and person centred lead Ann Bolger about why people living with dementia deserve to receive care that is focused on them as a person and not the symptoms of their illness, ensuring that can live the best quality of life they supported by people who truly know them.

The documentary was a part of a weeklong fundraising drive for the Alzheimer Society of Ireland on Virgin Media One, and raised over €800k for ASI but also raised awareness about dementia.