Six ways to celebrate St Patrick’s Day in Bray

The St. Patrick’s Festival Bray organisers in association with Bray Chamber, have confirmed there will be no street parade in the town this year.

It is incredibly disappointing that our five-day festival, which showcases the very best of Irish culture and craic, won’t be going ahead again this March. Still, we’re looking forward to celebrating our national day virtually.

The Bray community and our diaspora will have the opportunity to experience and connect with the very best of all things Irish this year.

Here are six ways to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, even without a Bray Parade:

Iconic Bray buildings will go green to mark our National Day from March 12th to 17th ‘Going Green at Home’ Share your #PaddysBray video greetings, photos or kids artwork Learn how to Irish dance with our virtual Céilí Read some historical St. Patrick’s Day Bray facts curated by Brian White from Bray Cualann Historical Society Listen to the best homegrown Irish music playlist

For all the information and details please check out www.bray.ie