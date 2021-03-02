‘Spring into Heritage’ Bucket List and Talks

March has arrived and with it the latest ‘Spring into Heritage’ events and publications from the Heritage office of Wicklow County Council and supported by Healthy Ireland through the ‘Keep Well’ campaign

Those interested can pick up a free ‘Spring into Heritage’ Bucket List and get outdoors to discover their local 5km.

Observing frogspawn, planting a tree, hearing the dawn chorus or discovering the origins of your local place name are just a few of the 30 ideas to choose from. Why not take the challenge and see how many of these activities you can tick off the list?

The ‘Wildlife in Wicklow Gardens’ poster contains identification tips for many of our common garden wildlife visitors while for younger family members and nature enthusiasts, the Heritage Office also has ‘Gardening for Biodiversity’ colouring books, based on the ever-popular publication from Juanita Browne.

The Heritage Office is also delighted to continue its programme of nature themed Zoom events in March with a number of free talks.

These include:

An Introduction to Citizen Science on Tuesday 9 th March with Oisin Duffy from the National Biodiversity Data Centre (NBDC). Many of us already observe the changes in nature, in this workshop you will learn how to submit your records and create your own local wildlife map of your area.

March with Oisin Duffy from the National Biodiversity Data Centre (NBDC). Many of us already observe the changes in nature, in this workshop you will learn how to submit your records and create your own local wildlife map of your area. Explore Your Shore on Tuesday 23 rd March is a volunteer initiative which will be of interest to anyone within 5km of the Wicklow coastline.

March is a volunteer initiative which will be of interest to anyone within 5km of the Wicklow coastline. On Thursday, March 25th there will be a special talk for National Tree Week. Wicklow ecologist and author, Richard Nairn, will present on ‘Wildwoods: The Magic of Irelands Native woodlands’.

These talks are hosted in partnership with Wicklow Libraries Service and free tickets may be booked at https://www.wicklow.ie/Living/Services/Libraries/Events

For your free copies of posters, colouring books and Bucket lists please contact: wicklowheritage@wicklowcoco.ie

The bucket lists are two sided A4 sheets (Irish and English ) and can be downloaded from www.wicklow.ie or posted.

If any group, club of school would like multiple copies this can also be accommodated.

For further information on heritage in Wicklow please contact Deirdre Burns Heritage Officer with Wicklow County Council dburns@wicklowcoco.ie.