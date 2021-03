Fire crews from Bray and Greystones were called to a fire at Greystones Golf Club in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Three vehicles which were used for maintaining the course were destroyed in the blaze.

The quick intervention of the fire services helped to prevent the fire from spreading and causing further damage.

#Greystones and #Bray fire crews responded to tractors on fire at Greystones Golf Club. While 3 vehicles were lost to the fire valuable equipment was saved by the rapid intervention of #firefighters in Breathing Apparatus pic.twitter.com/etkMY7rqko — Wicklow Fire Service (@FireWicklow) March 25, 2021

