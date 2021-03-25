Wicklow Bee photo wins Irish Wildlife Trust “Photo of the Year”

Congratulations to Andrea Hunt who has won the Irish Wildlife Trust “Photo of the Year”, Andrea from Mayo but now living in Dublin, works as a frontline healthcare worker in Bray & Arklow.

Speaking after her wonderful win Andrea said:

“The photo was taken in a patch of wildflowers along the Dargle River in Bray town –it’s a lovely oasis of colour and sounds during the Summer with birds, bees, butterflies to keep me company on my lunch breaks– a welcome break from the hustle bustle of the town.

I love this picture for how it shows the crashing of a determined little bee into the ragwort plantain and the resulting scattering of pollen from the plant. It’s extremely difficult to capture a bee in flight and I’d been practising for months to hone my skills to manage a shot like this.

I do love watching and photographing busy little bees – their fat bodies carried around by such delicate little wings and loaded down with pollen all over their bodies and their pollen baskets on their legs – all of these details are just fascinating to see in a close-up image. The world would be in big trouble if these lovely little pollinators were wiped out.

I’ve been photographing nature subjects for many years now – it’s a lovely way to get some time out from a busy world or a busy brain, I get great joy in watching & learning about the natural world around us & being able to capture & share such images with others is just wonderful.”

Also shortlisted was Wicklow man Conor O’Brien with his picture of a grey Heron taken at the River Vartry in Wicklow Town.

