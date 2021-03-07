Wicklow County Council C-19 opening hours

The following arrangements are in place for Wicklow County Council Offices and the Municipal District Offices for week commencing Monday, 8th March 2021.

Members of the public are asked not to visit Council offices during the period of the recently announced level 5 restrictions. Services to the public are by appointment only until further notice.

Wicklow County Council, County Buildings, Wicklow: Opening hours 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and from 2.00 pm to 4.00pm by appointment only. The Central Customer Service area will facilitate members of the public by appointment presenting for Housing, Planning and Environmental services. Where possible payments can be made electronically or by phone, motor taxation can and should be renewed online during Level 5 restrictions or submitted by post. Planning applications can also be submitted by post. If attending for an appointment members of the public will be required to complete a brief health and safety questionnaire regarding COVID-19 in order to minimise the risk of the spread of the virus. This information will be retained on file for 30 days to facilitate contact tracing if necessary but will be destroyed. Face coverings must be worn at all times if attending council buildings.

Municipal District Offices: The Municipal District offices at Bray, Greystones, Arklow, Wicklow and Baltinglass/Blessington are open from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and from 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm, by appointment only. In line with the current government guidelines, outdoor staff are limited in carry out essential emergency works only.

Bray to Greystones Cliff Walk: The Bray to Greystones Cliff Walk is currently closed as the cliff face is unstable due to a number of landslides, following prolonged period of very heavy rainfall. The Council is assessing the situation to determine the extent of the collapse and possibilities for remedial action and investigating the feasibility of an alternative route as a diversion over the most hazardous section and are have put in place measures for the short term protection of the public.

The patience & co-operation of the public is appreciated during this temporary closure in the interests of health & safety.

Re-opening Business: Outdoor tables and chairs licensing under section 254, to support social distancing for business to re-open is extended to the end of August 2021.

Housing services, Bray Municipal District: Members of the public are asked to make contact in advance at braymdhousing@wicklowcoco.ie or by telephoning (01) 2744900 if they wish to make an appointment to meet with a member of the housing staff in the Bray Municipal District Offices.

Motor taxation services, Blessington Municipal District: For Motor Tax Transactions that cannot be submitted by post or renewed online, Members of the public are asked to make contact in advance at blessington@wicklowcoco.ie or by telephoning (045) 891222 for an appointment.

Libraries: During Level 5 restrictions Wicklow County Council Library branches will be closed to the public. Our online services will remain available throughout the closure period. Our home delivery service, will be operational during the restrictions, for details of days and routes, please contact your local branch or alternatively see www.wicklow.ie/Library-services

Community Call hours: The County Wicklow Community Call helpline service continues and will operate Monday to Friday 9.00 am to 5.00pm. Telephone: 1800 868 399 or email covidsupport@wicklowcoco.ie. Trained staff are available to co-ordinate assistance to elderly and vulnerable persons.

‘Keep Well’ Campaign: Remember to look after your mental health and wellbeing. Find out what is available in your local community by visiting www.wicklow.ie/wellbeing for tips and resources on how to stay connected, mind your mood, or switch off and take part in activities either indoor or outdoor. Recipes and tips on eating well can be found there also.

Members of the public can contact our offices via the following numbers/email addresses:

Wicklow County Council, County Buildings, Wicklow. Telephone Email Customer Service 0404 20100 customerservice@wicklowcoco.ie Housing 0404 20120 Housing2@wicklowcoco.ie Planning 0404 20148 Plandev@wicklowcoco.ie Local Enterprise Office (LEO) 0404 30800 enterprise@leo.wicklowcoco.ie Motor Taxation (Motor taxation can be renewed online and or posted to County Buildings for processing.) 0404 20141 for Motor tax queries motortax@wicklowcoco.ie Revenue 0404 20128 for Revenue queries Revenue@wicklowcoco.ie Environment 0404 20236 env@wicklowcoco.ie Transportation 0404 20181 transadmin@wicklowcoco.ie

Municipal District Offices Contact numbers Email Bray Municipal District 01 2744900 braymd@wicklowcoco.ie Arklow Municipal District 0402 42700 Arklowmunicipaldistrict@wicklowcoco.ie Greystones Municipal District 01 2876694 greystonesmd@wicklowcoco.ie Baltinglass Municipal District 045 891222 baltinglassMD@wicklowcoco.ie Blessington Office 045 891222 blessington@wicklowcoco.ie Tinahely Office 0402 38174 tinahely@wicklowcoco.ie Wicklow Municipal District 0404 20173 wicklowmd@wicklowcoco.ie

Recycling Facilities at Bray, Wicklow, Arklow, Avoca and Rampere remain open weekdays and on Saturdays. Further details are available on the Council’s Website.

Your Local Enterprise Office: The LEO is the first stop shop for business supports and offers a range of supports to business impacted by COVID-19 including training, mentoring, providing getting Brexit ready supports and access to funding.

For more information on these supports please see: https://www.localenterprise.ie/Wicklow/Financial-Supports/COVID-19/ and https://www.localenterprise.ie/response/

Please call 0404 30800 or email: enterprise@leo.wicklowcoco.ie to start the conversation.

Wicklow County Council would like to thank members of the public in advance for their patience and understanding. The safety of our employees and members of the public remains our priority. Measures will be kept under review in accordance with Government announcements.

Members of the public are asked to adhere to Level 5 Restrictions, stay at home except for travel for work, education or other essential purposes or for exercise within 5km of home.

Further information in relation to all Wicklow County Council Services are available on the Council’s website: www.wicklow.ie