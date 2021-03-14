Wicklow ewe in the news again

A ewe that made national news last year when she gave birth to six lambs is making the news again.

This year she has given birth to 5 lambs.

Clifford and Marcella Kinch who run their farm along with daughter Wicklow Ladies football star Jackie at Moyne close to Knockananna are right in the middle of the lambing season said to Wicklownews.

“This year we were expecting her to have a large number of lambs but it was still a nice surprise when the 5 were born all healthy.

Like I said last year multiple births are not uncommon a lot of ewe’s could have up to four lambs, but this lady must like to be the star of the show.”

The record for the most lambs born to one ewe on the Kinch farm stands at seven, which were born in 2008.

