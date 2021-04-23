Alternative routes to the Bray-Greystones Cliff Walk

There are alternative routes to explore while the Bray to Greystones Cliff Walk remains partially closed, Bray Municipal District has said.

It is perfectly safe to walk from Bray along the Cliff Walk as far as Windgates steps.

From there people can take the alternative route which can be challenging for the walker who can return on the Cliff Walk back to Bray.

The Greystones side is extremely dangerous and is closed in certain spots.

Cathaoirleach of Bray Municipal District, Cllr Anne Ferris, said: “ I would encourage everyone to abide by the safety signage on the Cliff Walk and their route in advance. I would recommend people walk a portion of the Cliff Walk and return to Bray to enjoy what the seafront in Bray has to offer.”