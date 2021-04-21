Carphone Warehouse Greystones shut as part of countrywide closure of outlets

News just announced that Carphone Warehouse are shutting their stores throughout the country with immediate effect has left workers reeling. A statement released by UK parent company Dixon’s Carphone said that the closures are as a result of changing consumer trends and decreased footfall.

Greystones People Before Profit representative Jacqui Johnston said: “This is shocking news for the staff at the Greystones store who have worked throughout the pandemic as phones were considered essential items. Is this the beginning of a mass withdrawal of UK companies from Ireland as witnessed in the cases of Debenhams, Top Shop and others?

I fully expect Dixon’s Carphone to honour their commitment that they will ensure that workers are well looked after. We do not want to see a repeat of how Debenhams and other workers have been treated. We must ensure employees facing redundancy are treated justly with the Duffy Cahill report recommendations to be implemented immediately.

“In the meantime, I am happy to meet the staff from the Greystones store to hear what they have to say and to support them to secure what they are entitled to, especially during a global pandemic when they were also putting their own health on the line while the shop remained open.”